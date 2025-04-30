Private Equity Firm Tahari Capital Takes 8K SF at 393 Lafayette Street

Private equity firm Tahari Capital is making moves in NoHo.

Tahari, which focuses on core real estate asset classes, has signed a five-year lease for 8,260 square feet at Fisher Realty’s 393 Lafayette Street, according to tenant broker Tahari Realty, the brokerage arm of Tahari Capital. Asking rent was $62 per square foot.

The deal will be a relocation of Tahari’s New York City headquarters, which are currently half a mile to the south at 79 Mercer Street in SoHo, according to its website.

Tahari Realty’s Jordan Sutton and Adam Croman brokered the deal for the tenant, while Barrett Stern represented the landlord.

“This represents a strategic move for Tahari Capital to anchor its operations in one of Manhattan’s most dynamic neighborhoods,” Sutton said in a statement sent to Commercial Observer.

“The building’s unique blend of historic architecture and modern amenities offers an inspiring environment for our team and aligns with our vision of fostering innovation in the heart of NoHo,” Sutton added.

Stern and a spokesperson for Fisher could not be reached for comment.

Tahari’s new building at the corner of Lafayette and East Fourth streets, also known as the De Vinne Press Building, was built between 1885 and 1886 by the property’s namesake, printer and typographer Theodore Low De Vinne.

Made entirely of brick, the seven-story building has been called a “tour de force of bricklaying,” according to the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation.

Tahari will join several office tenants on the building’s upper floors, as well as Astor Wines & Spirits in the ground-floor retail space, according to the organization.

A little further down Lafayette Street, venture capital firm General Catalyst signed a long-term lease for 42,535 square feet at Epic’s 148 Lafayette Street in March, as CO previously reported.

