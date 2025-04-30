Harbor Associates Principal Paul Miszkowicz and 2020 East First Street, Santa Ana, Calif.
Office · Investments & Sales
California

Harbor Associates Sells SoCal Office Primed for Resi Conversion for $19M

By Nick Trombola
Steve Cohen.
Hospitality · Development
New York City

Steve Cohen, Hard Rock Win Key Vote Needed to Build Casino Next to Citi Field

By Isabelle Durso
Rendering of La Central in the Bronx
Residential · Finance
New York City

Hudson Companies, BRP Close on $343M Financing to Complete Bronx Housing Development

By Brian Pascus