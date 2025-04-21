A four-building industrial complex has traded hands in Northern Virginia, the latest in a series of real estate deals in the region that don’t involve data centers.

An affiliate of Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm The Pinkard Group has purchased the Longwood Industrial Portfolio in Fredericksburg for $38 million. The seller of the property is a limited liability company that shares an address with Fredericksburg-based Get It Done (GID) Solutions, according to public records. The properties are fully leased to tenants such as Flowers Bakery, Midsouth Building Supply, Capital Electric, Blossman Gas, and heating equipment provider Lennox.

The 221,000-square-foot portfolio, at 230 Industrial Drive and 11001, 10934, 11200 Houser Drive, is just a section of the Four Mile Fork Industrial Park. Four Mile Fork is the largest light industrial park in Virginia’s Spotsylvania County, according to Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer.

C&W/Thalhimer’s Virgil Nelson represented the seller and announced the deal. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented The Pinkard Group. Representatives for The Pinkard Group and for GID Solutions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While industrial investment activity in Northern Virginia usually revolves around data centers — given the region’s status as the largest data center market in the U.S. by far — other firms have scooped up more traditional warehouse and flex spaces there in recent months.

That includes industrial-giant Prologis, which paid $77 million for a nearly 234,000-square-foot property in Chantilly in late March. Washington, D.C.-based investment firm Penzance meanwhile picked up two flex/industrial spaces in Manassas for $55 million, with plans to lease them to tenants specializing in supporting nearby data center server farms.

