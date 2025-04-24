Italian Eatery Pietro’s Returning to NYC at 890 Second Avenue

Italian-style steakhouse Pietro’s, a New York City staple for decades before it shut down last year, has found a new home in Midtown East.

Pietro’s, which first opened in 1932 at 232 East 43rd Street, has signed a 15-year lease to move into 5,022 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of Stellar Management’s 890 Second Avenue, according to tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC.

Pietro’s left its original East 43rd Street spot last May due to the expiration of its lease and the subsequent sale of the building, the New York Times reported. The restaurant will move into its new location between East 47th and East 48th streets, about five blocks away from its former home, in June and open in August, Lee said.

“Pietro’s is a multi-generational dining institution that has served New York City for more than 50 years,” Lee’s Cory Gahr, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement. “Seeking a turnkey space near its previous location on 43rd Street, Pietro’s aimed to continue serving its loyal customer base.”

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Sean Moran and Patrick O’Rourke represented the landlord. Spokespeople for Pietro’s and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded by Pietro and Natale Donini, brothers from Parma, Italy, Pietro’s is now run by David Bruckman and his father Bill, who started working at the restaurant as a busboy in the 1980s, the Times reported.

The restaurant is known to have one of the best steaks in the city — in fact, former Times restaurant critic Ruth Reichl wrote in 1994 that Pietro’s served “the single best steak I have had in New York.”

Pietro’s seems to be replacing Italian restaurant Angeletto in its new Midtown East space, which sits a block west of the small part at the northern tip of the United Nations campus.

“We’re proud to welcome Pietro’s to its new home in Turtle Bay and to play a role in the next chapter of this iconic New York eatery’s storied journey,” Jeremy Campbell, general counsel of Stellar Management, said in a statement.

“Situated just blocks from the United Nations and surrounded by a vibrant mix of businesses, residences and landmarks, this prime location offers unparalleled visibility and access to a diverse, dynamic community,” Campbell added.

