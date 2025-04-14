Braman Motors is looking to get into real estate.

The Florida car dealership, founded by billionaire Norman Braman, wants to redevelop its longtime campus in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood into a massive master-planned project.

The four-phase development would feature two 60-story, mixed-use towers as well as a new 11-story parking garage at 2060 Biscayne Boulevard, with Arquitectonica serving as architect. An existing parking garage, at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and Northeast 20th Terrace, would remain.

On Thursday, the Miami Urban Development Review Board is scheduled to hear the application, which is seeking to update a special area plan (SAP) that was approved in 2022.

“Our master plan reflects a strategic vision for the transformation of our 50-year assemblage into a cohesive, pedestrian-oriented campus anchored by a state-of-the-art service building,” Brian Shack, partner and general counsel at Braman Automotive, said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

The first phase would include a 1,675-spot parking garage along Northeast 19th Street that would also house a five-story, 47,200-square-foot showroom, 34,000-square-foot paint shop, and a body shop.

The second and third phases would be the high-rises. One tower, located along Biscayne Boulevard, would feature 624 residential units, 27,520 square feet of commercial space, 57,176 square feet of office space as well as 1,111 parking spaces. The other tower, situated along Northeast Second Avenue, would include 550 units and no parking.

For the final stage, a Shell gas station, built in 2009, would be revamped.

Braman Motors has been based in Edgewater since at least the 1980s. Today, it operates Mini, BMW, Cadillac, Hyundai, Kia, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Bugatti dealerships on the property, which spans 21 parcels.

Edgewater has become a hotbed for luxury condo and apartment development as housing costs in Miami have skyrocketed since the pandemic.

Update: The article was updated to include a statement from Braman’s counsel.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.