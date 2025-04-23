Newmark Adds Ricky Braha From Madison Realty Capital to Debt Team

Ricky Braha, who spent nearly 10 years at Madison Realty Capital (MRC) as a director in its originations group, has joined Newmark (NMRK)’s expanded capital markets team, Commercial Observer has learned.

Braha will be based in Newmark’s New York office reporting to Jordan Roeschlaub and Jonathan Firestone, co-heads of global debt and structured finance, and will also be working in close collaboration with the brokerage’s investment sales team with similar borrowers from his time at MRC, sources told CO.

“Newmark is building a debt and structured finance practice led by the industry’s most talented deal-makers and thought leaders,” Roeschlaub said in a statement. “Ricky is a perfect fit with our team, having worked with many of real estate’s most sophisticated owners and operators in New York, New Jersey, Florida, California and across the country.”

At MRC, Braha facilitated debt transactions across multiple property sectors and worked on deals with complex capital stacks. He has worked on more than $4 billion of debt originations throughout his commercial real estate finance career, which also included five years at JTRE Holdings.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working across the table from Ricky, closing numerous transactions together over the better part of a decade, and we are excited to call him our partner at Newmark,” Adam Spies, Newmark’s co-head of U.S. capital markets, said in a statement.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with both Jordan and Adam on numerous transactions over the years,” Braha said in a statement. “Their leadership, market insight and collaborative approach have always stood out. I’m excited to be part of their team and contribute to the continued growth of Newmark’s platform.”

Officials at MRC did not immediately return a request for comment.

