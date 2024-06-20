A batch of tenants expanded, renewed and inked new leases at Skyline Developers’ 1040 Avenue of the Americas.

One of the largest deals was signed by Dice Career Solutions, which renewed its 12,007-square-foot lease for 10 years, according to landlord broker Newmark (NMRK), which did not disclose the asking rent in the building just south of Bryant Park on West 40th Street.

The average asking rent throughout Manhattan was $76.28 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report from Savills.

Bisnow first reported the deal.

“The combination of a long-term strategy of embracing existing tenants, the prime location within the commuter triangle and offering good value speaks volumes when tenants return to the building and extend their leases,” Newmark’s William Cohen, who represented the landlord alongside JD Cohen and Ariel Harwood, said in a statement. “The building’s strategic location, solid infrastructure and quality tenant services continue to attract and retain excellent tenants.”

Newmark did not disclose the names of the tenant’s brokers. It’s unclear how long Dice has been in the building.

Meanwhile, personal injury law firm Meirowitz & Wasserberg also expanded its offices in the building to 12,007 square feet, but it is not clear how much it previously occupied or for how long.

Another law firm specializing in intellectual property, Bochner, is growing its footprint by 6,122 square feet and renewed its previous space, bringing its presence to 8,256 square feet, according to Newmark. It’s unclear how long Bochner has been in the property.

Health care attorney Daniel H. Cook Associates will relocate to the Avenue of the Americas property, from 253 West 35th Street, with a 6,895-square-foot lease on the 24th floor, according to Newmark.

Up Entertainment renewed its 6,842-square-foot lease in the property. It’s unclear how long Up Entertainment has been in the building.

Newmark did not provide the length of the Meriowitz, Bochner, Daniel H. Cook and Up Entertainment leases, but said they were all signed within the past 60 days.

Smaller deals at 1040 Avenue of the Americas include software development firm Terasky signing a 5,448-square-foot lease for its first U.S. outpost, strategic consulting firm Sharp Decisions extending its 3,789-square-foot office, and workforce solutions company NextSource relocating to a prebuilt space spanning 1,826 square feet.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.