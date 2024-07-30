C Town Market Replaces Flatlands Avenue Rite Aid With 11K-SF Lease

Shoppers in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood will have another option for groceries.

C Town Supermarket signed a 15-year lease with a five-year renewal option for 11,077 square feet at 7812 Flatlands Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The asking rent was $45 per square foot.

The deal was first reported by the Instagram page Traded NY.

With the lease, the supermarket chain will take over the Flatlands 78-owned building left behind by a now-shuttered Rite Aid. The pharmacy chain announced it would close the 7812 Flatlands location in January, following its bankruptcy announcement in October. It is unclear when C Town will move in.

ABS Partners Real Estate’s Mark Tergesen, John Brod and Howard Gilbert handled the deal for C Town. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for the landlord.

Gilbert declined to comment, while Tergesen and Brod did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

C Town operates dozens of stores in and around New York City, with seven in Brooklyn, according to the supermarket chain’s website. The Flatlands retail space sits between Brooklyn’s East 78th and East 79th streets, near other food options that include Wendy’s and Little Caesars Pizza.

