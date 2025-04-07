Children’s entertainment company Spin Master — known for popular animated television series like “Paw Patrol” — is almost doubling its Los Angeles office footprint and moving farther west.

The company signed a “multiyear agreement” for 132,300 square feet across three full buildings at The Collective, one of Tishman Speyer’s creative office campuses on L.A.’s Westside. It was the second-largest office lease signed in L.A. in the first quarter, and the biggest lease in two years in the Silicon Beach submarket, according to the landlord.

Spin Master is currently 70,000 square feet Clarion Partners’ 5880 West Jefferson Boulevard, just outside of Culver City. It will move west to The Collective at 11985, 11995 and 11975 West Bluff Creek in November 2026.

In addition to creating “Paw Patrol” and other original entertainment, Spin Master also makes digital games and toys, including Kinetic Sand, Hatchimals and Rubik’s Cube.

“Spin Master is an imagination company creating play experiences without boundaries,” Max Rangel, Spin Master’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our employees are the driving force behind the creation of these experiences through their passion for innovation. Everyone is looking forward to moving to this incredible new space that will enable better collaboration and inspiration.”

Tishman Speyer was represented in-house by Allen Palmer. JLL (JLL)’s Tony Morales and Maureen Hawley, and Chris Dumont of Madison Partners, represented Spin Master.

The Collective campus includes five buildings about a mile from the ocean in Playa Vista, which is perhaps the heart of the Silicon Beach submarket of media and tech companies. Wallis Annenberg PetSpace and Canvas Worldwide are tenants at The Collective, too.

Tishman Speyer claims The Collective is part of the largest master planned community on L.A.’s Westside. The developer acquired 64 acres in 2007 and built three office properties totaling 955,000 square feet: Campus at Playa Vista, The Collective and The Brickyard.

Updated: This post has been updated with additional details about the start of the new lease and the size of the expansion.