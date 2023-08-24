The Goddard School Coming to BWI Tech Park Near Baltimore

The Goddard School, an early childhood education center, will open a franchise location at BWI Tech Park, a 156-acre campus in the Baltimore metro area.

Franchise owners Sandra and Ken Julian inked a 12,000-square-foot lease at 505 Progress Drive in Linthicum Heights, Md., roughly four miles from Baltimore/Washington International Airport, and plan to open before the year’s end. The Goddard School of Linthicum will be the second franchised location for the couple in Anne Arundel County, as they also operate The Goddard School of Pasadena, which opened a decade ago.

St. John Properties developed BWI Tech Park, near BWI Airport, starting in 2001, and it contains more than 1 million square feet of office, flex, retail and self-storage space. The Goddard School’s new home is a single-story building featuring 28,800 square feet of office space.

The private school will offer 11 classrooms for more than 150 children from infants to pre-kindergartners, and will feature an indoor gym, an outdoor learning area and multiple playgrounds.

“We realized there was a tremendous opportunity to establish another location of The Goddard School and focused on the BWI Airport area based on the presence of defense contracting and high-technology companies, staffed by working families in need of quality child care and education,” Ken Julian said.

BWI Tech Park emerged as the choice based on its location adjacent to State Route 295 and West Nursery Road, the nearby restaurant amenities, and the existence of many companies and employees in the business community, he added.

The business park is less than 10 miles from Baltimore, and less than 20 miles from the Capital Beltway.

Restaurant amenities contained within the business community include Cracker Barrel, Toro Bravo and Urban Bar-B-Que Company.

Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while David Fritz of KLNB represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.