Bridal Studio Danielle Frankel Takes 13K SF at 6 Harrison Street

Bridal label Danielle Frankel said “I do” to a new shop in Tribeca.

Danielle Frankel, known for its whimsical and intricate wedding dresses, has signed a lease for 13,267 square feet at 6 Harrison Street, according to a recent retail report from CBRE.

The building on the corner of Harrison and Hudson streets, once the site of the New York Mercantile Exchange, is owned by Cirrus Real Estate Partners.

It’s unclear if it’s a new shop or relocation for Danielle Frankel, which currently has its studio at 260 West 39th Street in Manhattan’s Garment District, according to its website.

The length of the new lease, asking rent and brokers on the deal were also unclear, but CBRE (CBRE)’s report found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Spokespeople for CBRE, Danielle Frankel and Cushman & Wakefield, which is listed as a retail contact on the building’s website, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Cirrus could not be reached for comment.

Danielle Frankel was founded in 2017 as a “forward and directional approach” to modern bridal designs, according to its website.

Celebrities who have worn the brand’s wedding dresses include podcast host Alex Cooper, actress Alexandra Daddario and actress AnnaSophia Robb.

Other tenants in Danielle Frankel’s new Tribeca building include labor union Communications Workers of America and talent agency Pulse Talent Management.

