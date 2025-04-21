Benesch Law Signs 90K-SF Lease at 1301 Avenue of the Americas

Law firm Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff is moving its New York City offices but staying on Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

The law firm, better known as Benesch, is relocating from 1155 Avenue of the Americas eight blocks away to Paramount Group’s 1301 Avenue of the Americas after signing a 90,000-square-foot lease on the 34th, 39th and 40th floors of the building, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

The source could provide the asking rent and the length of the lease, but asking rents in the building were $84 per square foot as recently as January 2024, CO previously reported.

JLL (JLL)’s Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe represented the landlord in the deal while Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Mark Weiss negotiated on behalf of the tenant. JLL and C&W declined to comment.

Other recent deals in the office tower from the 1960s include Dorsey & Whitney, another law firm, which signed a lease for 41,000 square feet in March.

The 45-story Midtown building is also home to asset management firm Virtus Investment Partners, which signed a 41,191-square-foot deal in August 2024, and Citizens Bank, which took 74,000 square feet in March 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.