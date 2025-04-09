Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Affinius Capital Provides $74M in Construction Financing for Idaho Industrial Center

The four-building development will span 681,920 SF

By April 9, 2025 12:08 pm
Tom Burns of Affinius Capital and a rendering of Eastport Logistics in Boise, Idaho.
Tom Burns of Affinius Capital and a rendering of Eastport Logistics in Boise, Idaho. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy Affinius Capital

A joint venture between Lincoln Property Company and One Investment Management has secured $74.2 million in construction financing to build Eastport Logistics, a four-building, 681,920-square-foot industrial facility in Boise, Idaho, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Affinius Capital provided the financing, which will be used for construction and lease-up, while Rob Rubano and Keith Padien of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the transaction. 

Affinus Managing Director Tom Burns noted in a statement that the Boise market currently has “strong tenant demand” for an industrial project near the Micron Technology campus, which specializes in producing semiconductors. 

“The Boise industrial market continues to demonstrate strong demand and absorption of new inventory, and this property will feature many of the specifications that tenants desire,” said Burns. He added that this is one of several transactions Affinius has closed with Lincoln Property Company and One Investment Management.

Located parallel to Interstate 84, Eastport Logistics will span more than 78 acres and stand within a short drive from the Boise International Airport and a Micron campus that will receive a $15 billion investment over the coming years. Phase 1 of Eastport Logistics, which is now under construction, is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. 

The final development will hold 175 dock doors, 10 drive-in doors, 88 parking stalls and 795 parking spaces. The smallest of the four buildings will stand at 52,000 square feet, while the largest building will span 379,000 square feet.  

Lincoln Property Company and One Investment Management did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

