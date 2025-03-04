Investments & Sales
New York City

Williams Equities’ 79 Madison Avenue Up for Sale, Pitched as Luxury Condo Conversion

Pricing talk is around $130 million, sources said.

By March 4, 2025 2:44 pm
reprints
Will Silverman of Eastdil and 79 Madison Avenue.
Will Silverman of Eastdil and 79 Madison Avenue. PHOTOS: Chris Sorensen; PropertyShark

Williams Equities office property at 79 Madison Avenue just hit the market, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Eastdil Secured’s Will Silverman, Gary Phillips, Jeff Organisciak and Max Kamin are marketing the property, which is being offered as a luxury condominium conversion play — the building being an ideal candidate due to its large windows, high ceilings and ample floorplates.  

SEE ALSO: Trump Administration Looks to Sell Hundreds of Federal Properties Across U.S.

Pricing talk is around $130 million, sources familiar with the asset said. 

The 278,000-square-foot, 17-story Art Deco building sits on the corner of 28th Street in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. While the office-to-resi conversion wave is busy sweeping Manhattan, 79 Madison Avenue has the potential to be one of the first in its neighborhood, with its new owner having the chance to deliver luxury condos in a high barrier-to-entry location, according to an offering memorandum (OM) viewed by CO. 

Built in 1925, 79 Madison Avenue includes a 15,000-square-foot retail component, leased to furniture store Blu Dot. The building’s largest office tenant today is WeWork, which signed a 15-year lease for 108,000 square feet in 2014. Sources said there is an option for a new owner to terminate that lease early. 

The building sits in a pretty ideal spot for potential future residents, surrounded by shopping, restaurants and nightlife, opposite a Whole Foods store and just two blocks north of Madison Square Park — which 79 Madison boasts views of. If converted, its proposed height is 19 stories, per the OM.

Elsewhere on Madison Avenue, Sunlight Development and NuVerse are moving forward with the conversion of their office building at 95 Madison Avenue into luxury condos with some construction financing from BHI, The Real Deal reported. 

While Williams Equities is exiting this particular investment, it recently made another in 888 Broadway, joining the partnership as an equity partner and contributing its fee title in 38 East 19th Street, an annex that is connected to the property, to partners Cannon Hill and Global Holdings.

Williams Equities and Eastdil did not return requests for comment. 

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com 

79 Madison Avenue, Gary Phillips, Jeff Organisciak, Max Kamin, Will Silverman
The Department of Agriculture South Building in Washington, D.C., Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
National

Trump Administration Looks to Sell Hundreds of Federal Properties Across U.S.

By Nick Trombola
CBRE's Doug Middleton and Jack Stillwagon, and 256 West 38th Street.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Empire Capital Buys Two Steeply Discounted Midtown Buildings for $50M

By Mark Hallum
Hilton Garden Inn at 121 West 28th Street.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Han’s Holding Group Sells Chelsea Hilton Garden Inn for $50M

By Isabelle Durso