Luxury Gym Tmpl Takes 26K SF for Midtown Fitness Center

Gym chain TMPL is set to open a luxury gym and health club in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

TMPL, known for its high-tech equipment and personalized workout programs, has signed a 20-year lease for 25,896 square feet on the ground floor, second level and mezzanine level of Sage’s 747 Third Avenue, with an option to extend for an additional 10 years, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $697 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Norman Bobrow & Company’s Robert McCormick brokered the deal in a direct negotiation with the landlord, the source said.

Spokespeople for Tmpl, Sage and Norman Bobrow did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tmpl’s new gym at the building between East 46th and East 47th streets will join the fitness company’s five other New York City locations, which include 355 West 49th Street in Hell’s Kitchen and 125 Seventh Avenue South in the West Village, according to its website.

The luxury gym chain was founded in 2016 by gym guru David Barton, who made a name for himself in New York City’s gym scene with his “gym-as-nightclub aesthetic,” the New York Times reported. He tried something new with Tmpl, which has been billed as a “smart gym” with high-tech and customizable equipment such as an infrared sauna, according to the Times.

Other tenants at 747 Third Avenue include real estate company Helmsley Spear, construction firm Alexander Wolf & Son Construction and personal injury law firm Trolman Glaser Corley & Lichtman.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.