Ray-Ban to Open Global Flagship at SoHo’s 62 Prince Street

Just in time for sunny summer days, sunglasses brand Ray-Ban will open its new global flagship store at SoHo’s 62 Prince Street.

Paris-based optical company EssilorLuxottica, which acquired the Ray-Ban brand in 1999, has signed a 10-year lease for 2,300 square feet at the single-story building owned by 1202 Coney Island Avenue Corporation, according to landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $750 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Golden Wheat Market Takes 6K SF for First Brooklyn Grocery Store

“62 Prince Street is situated on one of the most iconic retail corners in all of SoHo,” Lee’s Mark Kapnick, who brokered the deal for the landlord, said in a statement. “This is a high foot traffic area and a popular destination for both the New York fashion scene and tourists alike, making it a perfect location for Ray-Ban to plant their flag.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Joanne Podell represented the tenant in the deal. Spokespeople for C&W and EssilorLuxottica did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear when the new Ray-Ban store will open, but it will replace restaurant SoHo Park on the corner of Lafayette and Prince streets, Lee said.

The deal represents the third New York City store for Ray-Ban, which has two other locations at 20 Hudson Yards and 116 Wooster Street. Lee declined to comment on the future of Ray-Ban’s Wooster Street store, which is about five blocks from its new Prince Street location.

The eyewear company’s new flagship will join several nearby high-end retailers in SoHo, including Aritzia, Louis Vuitton and Vivaia Shoes.

“SoHo is once again thriving as one of the country’s premier retail corridors, and this location is well positioned for the future development of Lafayette Street once their term is completed,” Kapnick said. “We are excited to see how Ray-Ban transforms this beautiful space.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.