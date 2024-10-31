Popular women’s footwear brand Vivaia is opening its first New York City retail outpost at SoHo’s 68 Prince Street.

Vivaia, which sells a range of sustainable and comfortable shoes, signed a three-year lease for a total of 1,460 square feet for ground-level and basement space in the building between Crosby and Lafayette streets, according to landlord broker Lee & Associates NYC. Asking rent was $550 per square foot.

The landlord of the three-story building is the Regina family, which completed the deal through the entity 68 Prince, Lee & Associates said.

The space will be Vivaia’s first stand-alone location in New York, the brokerage said. But it’s not exactly a stranger to the neighborhood, as the U.K.-based shoe seller opened a pop-up at 89 Crosby Street last year, its first brick-and-mortar shop, Forbes reported.

The retailer will move into the building “in the coming weeks” and replace jewelry store Adina Eden, according to Lee & Associates.

“68 Prince Street is a highly sought-after boutique location in SoHo,” Lee & Associates’ Mark Kapnick, who brokered the deal for the landlord, said in a statement. Vavaia’s arrival, he said, “introduces an exciting addition to SoHo that enriches the neighborhood.”

Compass’s David Graff represented the tenant in the deal. Graff and a spokesperson for Vivaia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Regina family could not be reached for comment.

Vivaia’s shoes, which have become popular for their eco-friendly design and comfortable style, have been worn by celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega.

The footwear brand will join nearby retail tenants in SoHo including H&M at 591 Broadway, Sephora at 557 Broadway and Rachel Comey at 95 Crosby Street.

