Powerhouse Gym to Open 19K-SF Outpost in Chelsea

Powerhouse Gym is set to open its first fitness center in Manhattan by this summer, Commercial Observer has learned.

Powerhouse, which has locations in more than 20 countries, has signed a lease for 18,887 square feet on the ground floor, lower level and second floor of AFIAA’s 158 West 27th Street, according to landlord broker Masonre.

The lease is for more than 10 years. The asking rent was $125 per square foot on the ground floor, $60 per square foot on the second floor and $50 per square foot on the lower level, Masonre said.

“We targeted a fitness use from the onset of our marketing,” Masonre’s David Abrams, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Eliot Goldschmidt and Jeff Jacobson, said in a statement. “Ownership was patient to identify the perfect use for the space. We found an entrepreneurial operator with the right energy to succeed.”

KSR represented the tenant in the deal. Spokespeople for Powerhouse, AFIAA and KSR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal will be Powerhouse’s first Manhattan location and second New York City space overall, as it previously opened a spot at 3030 Northern Boulevard in Long Island City, Queens, according to its website. The gym has dozens of other locations across New York and New Jersey.

Powerhouse’s new gym at AFIAA’s 12-story building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue will replace previous tenant Planet Fitness and feature “state-of-the-art equipment” and a “signature smoothie and juice bar,” according to Masonre.

Other tenants of 158 West 27th include wedding dress designer Morilee, financial consultant United Financial Network and medical supply store Verse Medical.

