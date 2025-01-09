Wedding Dress Designer Morilee Moves to 10K SF at 158 West 27th Street

Wedding dress designer Morilee said “I do” to new Chelsea headquarters, Commercial Observer has learned.

Morilee, which sells wedding dresses, evening gowns and other formal wear, has signed a 10-year lease for 10,000 square feet on the 12th floor of AFIAA’s 158 West 27th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $60 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Davis Wright Tremaine Relocating Within 1251 Avenue of the Americas to 53K SF

The deal represents a relocation for Morilee, which previously had its headquarters in the Garment District at 333 West 39th Street, the source said.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Lance Korman and David Waterman brokered the deal for the tenant, while AFIAA’s Valon Hidra represented the landlord in-house.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for AFIAA and Morilee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Morilee’s dresses are sold at more than 100 stores in the New York City area, including several shops across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, according to its website.

Morilee will join tenants at the building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue including financial consultant United Financial Network and gym chain Planet Fitness in ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.