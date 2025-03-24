Event Manager Posh Doubles Up at the Crosby to 27K SF

Event management and promotion company Posh is more than doubling its SoHo offices at the Crosby to 22,637 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

Posh currently occupies the entire 11,201-square-foot fourth floor of the building at 40 Crosby Street and will expand to add the 11,436-square-foot third floor, according to landlord KPG Funds. The length of the lease was unclear but asking rent was $118 per square foot.

The company leased its original space in September, signing a five-year deal to move from 110 Greene Street, as CO previously reported.

The four-story building has 52,000 square feet of office space and 18,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor and lower level.

David Malawer at Newmark (NMRK) represented the landlord along with KPG Funds’ Gregory Kraut. Posh had no brokers in the deal.

“Posh’s expansion at the Crosby is a testament to their continued success and ambition,” said Kraut, co-founder and CEO of KPG Funds. “This move not only strengthens Posh’s presence in SoHo but also reinforces the demand for premium office spaces that inspire innovation and foster success.”

Posh was launched in 2020 by DJ Avante Price and event photographer Eli Taylor-Lemire to transform “the event organizing landscape,” according to its website. Posh acts as an event marketing and ticket site that also provides analytics from activities around the country that range from spring break pool parties in Miami to trail walks in Los Angeles and raves in secret warehouse locations in Brooklyn.

40 Crosby Street is a midblock building between Broome and Grand streets. KPG bought the boutique office and retail building from Vornado Realty Trust in 2022 for $17.1 million and did a full renovation to market the space to upscale tech and finance tenants.