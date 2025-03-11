PopUp Bagels Expanding in NYC With New Location at 7 Penn Plaza

Good news, PopUp Bagels fans.

The popular bagel chain is set to open four new stores across New York City this year in Manhattan and Brooklyn, with the largest location in 1,500 square feet at the Feil Organization’s 7 Penn Plaza, according to PopUp.

PopUp, known for its warm-from-the-oven bagels, creative cream cheese flavors and social media buzz, will open at the Penn District building, which also has an address of 370 Seventh Avenue, in early April, the company said.

“The more time we spend in New York City, the more we discover just how many incredible neighborhoods there are, each filled with bagel lovers eager to find their new favorite spot,” Adam Goldberg, founder of PopUp, said in a statement sent to Commercial Observer.

The lease is for 10 years. The asking rent was not provided, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $697 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

BGR Ventures‘ Brian Rovell brokered the deal for PopUp, while Feil’s Andrew Wiener, Randall Briskin and Jordan Goldblum represented the landlord in-house.

“We’re excited to welcome PopUp Bagels to 7 Penn Plaza,” Goldblum said in a statement sent to CO. “With its prime location and vibrant energy, 7 Penn Plaza offers the perfect environment for PopUp Bagel as they continue expanding and bringing their beloved bagels to even more New Yorkers.”

A spokesperson for BGR could not be reached for comment.

PopUp also recently signed leases for 1,250 square feet at 661 Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; 1,200 square feet at 315 Greenwich Street in Tribeca; and 750 square feet at 139 East 57th Street in Midtown, according to the company.

In all three deals, Rovell represented PopUp, along with the Heller Organization‘s Josh Singer at 661 Driggs and Newmark‘s Jason Pruger and Jason Stein at 315 Greenwich and 139 East 57th.

Ripco Real Estate‘s Brendan Reichenbacher and Benjamin Weiner represented ownership at 661 Driggs, Solil‘s Ashley Sokol and Judy Brenner represented the landlord at 139 East 57th, and Walker, Malloy & Company‘s Rafe Evans represented ownership at 315 Greenwich.

All three locations will open between spring and summer of this year, PopUp said.

The new spots will give the bagel chain a total of seven stores in the city, following previous openings at 1457 Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, 338 Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side, and 177 Thompson Street in Greenwich Village.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.