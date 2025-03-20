British Fashion Brand Odd Muse to Open First U.S. Store in SoHo

British women’s fashion brand Odd Muse is making its move to the U.S. permanent.

After opening a two-month pop-up at 55 Mercer Street in SoHo, Odd Muse has signed a long-term lease for 4,000 square feet at the base of the five-story building owned by the entity MKFH, according to records and tenant broker Colliers (CIGI).

The lease includes 2,500 square feet on the ground floor and 1,500 square feet of basement space, Colliers said.

“Securing Odd Muse for this prime SoHo location represents an exciting step for the brand as they expand their footprint in the U.S.,” Colliers’ Jake Horowitz, who brokered the deal for the tenant, said in a statement. “We’ve seen firsthand the power of pop-up shops as a testing ground for international brands, and this long-term lease is a testament to the brand’s continued growth and success.”

The exact length of the lease was unclear, but the asking rent was $250 per square foot, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the news.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Gary Alterman, Richard Gelber and Caleb Petersen represented the landlord. A spokesperson for Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Odd Muse opened its pop-up store at the building between Grand and Broome streets in November and will now make the site its first permanent U.S. location, according to Colliers. The womenswear brand’s only other store is in London’s Covent Garden, its website shows.

“With the overwhelming success of our initial pop-up, we’re thrilled to secure a permanent space in New York — it’s beyond a dream to have a second home here,” Aimee Smale, founder of Odd Muse, said in a statement.

“This is just the start of Odd Muse in the U.S., and Colliers has been a huge part of this incredible journey,” Smale added. “We’re excited to continue our global expansion, and introduce our timeless, elevated womenswear to new audiences.”

Australian clothing brand Zimmermann previously occupied Odd Muse’s new SoHo space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.