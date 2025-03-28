New York Liberty to Build 75K-SF Training Facility in Greenpoint

New York Liberty, last year’s Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) champions, will soon have a new training facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, according to a Thursday announcement.

The $80 million practice facility overlooking Newtown Creek will span 75,000 square feet and is projected to open in 2027, the team said.

After defeating the Minnesota Lynx in October to win the WNBA championship, the Liberty’s “world-class players” needed “unparalleled year-round resources that produce championship results and sustained success,” according to the announcement.

Up to now, the Liberty has practiced in a compound built into Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, according to the New York Times. While Barclays was “well equipped,” the building was also used for Brooklyn Nets home games and other events, limiting the Liberty’s access to the property, the Times reported.

“We are a player-first organization, and investing in health and wellness has always been a priority for us,” Clara Wu Tsai, governor and co-owner of the New York Liberty, said in a statement.

“The New York Liberty deserve a facility of their own: one that reflects their tremendous talent, work ethic and ambition,” Wu Tsai added. “This facility is a sign of our commitment to the team, to the city of New York, and to the advancement of women’s sports.”

The exact location of the new facility is unclear, but the center is set to be constructed in a former lightbulb factory at the edge of Newtown Creek, a superfund site for which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized a cleanup plan in January, the announcement said.

The Liberty’s new Greenpoint facility — which will be fully funded by the team’s ownership — will provide the players with private locker suites, two full practice courts, an outdoor basketball court, a two-story indoor and outdoor strength training room, a full recovery suite, an in-house hair and makeup studio, and two private family lounges, according to the announcement.

Players Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart worked with design firm Populous on behalf of the team to “provide insights that are unique to women, optimize player performance and best accommodate their multifaceted lifestyles,” the Liberty said.

“One of the main things that drew me to the New York Liberty organization is the level of investment in us as athletes,” Jones said in a statement.

“We just won a championship, and in the same way they expect us to level up and step up our game, our ownership group and leadership continues to raise the bar, and this facility is a perfect example of that,” Jones added. “This is what makes our organization great and why it will continue to be relevant as the years go on.”

The Greenpoint facility is also set to include a rooftop patio and lounge area, a broadcast and podcast studio, a dedicated media room, a retail storefront for fans, and three floors of office space for the Liberty’s staff, according to the announcement.

The Liberty will kick off its 2025 regular season May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays.

