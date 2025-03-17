Horizon Media Signs 17-Year Extension on 360K SF at 75 Varick Street

Horizon Media is extending its stay in Hudson Square, where it has held its offices since 2010.

The media company signed a 17-year extension on its 360,000-square-foot office at Hudson Square Properties’ 75 Varick Street spanning six floors of the 18-floor building owned in partnership between Trinity Church NYC, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines.

The owners did not immediately disclose the asking rent in the building, but it was about $90 per square foot in November 2023, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

75 Varick was built in 1929 and has a total area of 1.16 million square feet, according to Hudson Square Properties’ website. The building was recently renovated and now includes a rooftop sun deck, an updated lobby and outdoor terraces available on some floors.

“As we look to the future, this space will continue to be a hub for innovation, collaboration and creative power, enabling us to attract and develop top talent while fostering an environment where our people can thrive,” Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media, said in a statement. “Hudson Square Properties has been a valued partner that has allowed us to be flexible in our many growth phases and use cases — from film shoots to community events.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s David Falk and Peter Shimkin negotiated on behalf of Hudson Square Properties while Moshe Sukenik and Chris Mongeluzo, also from Newmark, handled the deal for the tenant. Newmark declined to comment.

In November, the joint venture announced that luxury gym chain Equinox had a 30,248-square-foot, 20-year deal in the building. A year before that, productivity app maker Notion agreed to take 49,713 square feet on the eighth and ninth floors of 75 Varick.

