Core Construction Subleasing 20K-SQ Office in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Core Construction Services of Florida has subleased Alms Health’s 20,000-square-foot office in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Commercial Observer has learned.

The lease that Core Construction took over has 46 months left at 1 East Broward Boulevard, according to a representative for Platinum Properties, whose Steven Evans and Brian Peer represented Alms Health.

The approximate value of the sublease, which had been asking $24 a square foot per year, is $1.8 million for the full sublease, according to the representative, who declined to comment further. Core Construction’s new office will open on April 1, and the construction consultancy plans to stay after the deal expires.

Alfie Hamilton from Colliers (CIGI), who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, represented Core Construction. Jeff Holding and Trent Slattery from Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) also represented Alms Health, who had been a tenant at 1 East Broward Boulevard for about a decade.

The 354,759-square-foot building was completed in 1985. Pacific Coast Capital Partners, also known as PCCP, purchased the 19-story property for $108.5 million in 2018, according to property records. Since 2023, the Los Angeles-based owner has spent at least $2.7 million renovating the tower, per records.

