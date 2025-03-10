Naftali’s Williamsburg Wharf Welcoming 4K-SF Restaurant by Eyal Shani

Eyal Shani, a celebrity chef with over 40 restaurants around the world, will be opening a new eatery in Brooklyn, having signed a 4,000-square-foot lease at Naftali Group’s Williamsburg Wharf development, the firm announced.

Shani arranged the lease through his restaurant operating company Good People Group, which he founded in 2008 with partner Shahar Segal. No opening date for the restaurant has been announced, but a source close to the deal said retail tenants at Williamsburg Wharf are expected to start moving into their spaces late this year.

This is the first major retail tenant to land at Williamsburg Wharf, a 3.75-acre resort-style residential development located along the East River at 470 Kent Avenue, according to The New York Post, which first reported the lease.

Naftali Group did not provide the length of the lease or the asking rent. Broker information was not immediately available.

“Welcoming Eyal Shani, the amazing chef behind great restaurants such as Port Sa’id, Michelin-starred Shmoné, HaSalon, Miznon and Malka, will further enrich the retail and cultural experience for both residents and visitors is an exciting moment for our firm, and this project,” Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, said in a statement announcing the lease. “This partnership is focused on building a space where people can come together, connect, and enjoy not only great food but also a creative atmosphere that reflects the vibrant energy of Williamsburg.”

Upon competition, Williamsburg Wharf will include about 950 residences across five 22-story towers, as well as more retail and dining spaces. The first phase of the project — which will have two apartment buildings and one condominium building — will be completed this year, Miki Naftali previously told Commercial Observer.

