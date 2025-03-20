A new state-of-the-art health and well-being destination is set to rise at Washington, D.C.’s Poplar Point in what’s said to be one of the last significant waterfront development opportunities on the East Coast.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced Thursday that the District selected Therme Group’s proposal to build an “urban oasis” wellness center and resort on 15 of Poplar Point’s 110 acres in Ward 8 along Washington’s Anacostia River waterfront. The $500 million project, named Therme DC, will feature “affordable and accessible” amenities, including thermal baths, dozens of saunas and wet rooms, thermal and mineral pools, waterslides and relaxation beds, as well as some restaurants.

“As Therme expands globally, we are proud to anchor our U.S. presence in the District — bringing an innovative model of urban well-being to the nation’s capital,” Robert Hanea, chairman and CEO of Therme Group, said in a statement.

It’s estimated that the 600,000-square-foot Therme DC will produce $1.5 billion in tax revenue over 25 years, and 720 permanent jobs after it opens.

“Not only will it create jobs and opportunity, it will serve as a catalyst for economic growth along the Anacostia waterfront in Ward 8,” Bowser said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for D.C. and an economic driver for Ward 8 — creating jobs, attracting visitors, and delivering new opportunities for our residents.”

Poplar Point is on the south side of the Anacostia River near the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. It sits across the river from Nationals Park, home to the Washington Nationals baseball team, and about two miles due south of the United States Capitol. The property is also set for a 70-acre riverfront park and trail system and 25 acres for mixed-use development. In August, the District tapped consulting firm HR&A Advisors to help with the planning, design and redevelopment of the site, with Therme DC as the anchor.

Vienna, Austria-based Therme Group started looking around D.C. for sites to build its first facility in the United States in spring 2023. Earlier this year, Therme teamed with developer The Georgetown Company and launched a joint venture to build 10 wellness resorts around the U.S., each spanning about 500,000 square feet.

