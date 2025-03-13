BlackChamber Buys Data Center Development Site in NoVA for $190M

Fresh off of landing $1.2 billion in construction financing in 2024 to build a new crop of data centers in Northern Virginia, the BlackChamber Group has spent nearly $200 million on a chunk of land in the region for that same purpose.

The Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm paid $190 million to affiliates of Pruitt Corporation for a 65-acre industrial campus adjacent to Manassas Regional Airport, about 40 miles southwest of Downtown D.C. The Business Journals first reported the news of the sale.

JLL (JLL) began marketing the property for sale in November, claiming at the time that the property was a by-right data center development site of up to 2 million square feet. The land currently houses five industrial buildings, together totaling about 500,000 square feet, across four parcels at 10230-10251 Harry J. Parrish Boulevard. The brokerage’s Drake Greer and Jamie Leachman represented BlackChamber in the sale.

A spokesperson for JLL, which also advised BlackChamber in its financing deals last year, told Commercial Observer that the private equity firm did not use the construction funds to purchase the Manassas site from Chantilly, Va.-based Pruitt.

BlackChamber, formed in 2018 and which specializes in data center development, secured the 10-figure loans last year to build four hyperscale data centers in the region, expected to house a total of more than 740 megawatts of capacity once completed.

The Parrish Boulevard development will join a sea of data centers in the region. Amazon (AMZN) paid $218 million for 91 acres in Manassas approved for data center development, adding to its data storage portfolio there.

