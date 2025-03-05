Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Apollo Refis NYU’s Largest Residential Tower With $180M Loan

By March 5, 2025 2:39 pm
Scott Weiner of Apollo Global and a flag with the NYU logo at the university's campus.
Scott Weiner of Apollo Global and a flag with the NYU logo at the university's campus. PHOTOS: Courtesy Apollo Global; Plexi Images/GHI/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Corigin Real Estate Group has nabbed a $180 million loan to refinance a 17-story New York University residence hall.

Apollo Global Management (APO) provided the loan for 80 Lafayette Street, a student housing property that Corigin has master-leased to NYU for more than two decades, according to Newmark (NMRK), which arranged the deal. 

SEE ALSO: Madison Realty Capital Facing Pre-Foreclosure at Eight NYC Residential Buildings

Bloomberg first reported the financing. 

The Apollo refinance retires previous debt originated by PGIM in 2015 from a $161.3 million Freddie Mac-backed loan, as Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Corigin converted the 1915-built property into dorms in 1999. The building is now the largest student housing facilty at NYU, with 1,100 beds across 262 units. The building, known at NYU as Lafayette Hall, has amenities that include a lounge, music practice rooms and retail space leased to a cafe and art gallery. 

Newmark sourced the transaction with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Nick Scribani.

Officials at Corigin, Apollo and NYU did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Jordan Roeschlaub, New York University (NYU), Nick Scribani, Apollo Global Management, Corgin Real Estate Group, Newmark
