Affinius Provides $50M Refi for Los Angeles Multifamily Apartment

Jamison Services has secured $50 million to refinance The Roya, a 157-unit multifamily complex that includes 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the financing. No broker was listed on the transaction.

Affinius Capital Managing Director Tom Burns said in a statement that The Roya is expected to benefit from the tailwind of strong demand, mainly due to its walkable location within central Los Angeles and the nearby shopping options.

“The property has already been well received by the market, and we expect it to continue to perform,” said Burns.

The Roya opened in 2023 at 760 Serrano Avenue, about 3.8 miles west of Downtown Los Angeles. Standing six stories and featuring 157 units, the property holds studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a resident lounge, on-site coworking spaces, a fitness center, a karaoke room, a pool deck and spa, and a roof deck with fire pits.

Jamison Realty did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com