Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Fashion Retailer Mango Signs 13K-SF Lease for Fourth New York City Store

By February 19, 2025 5:15 pm
reprints
Gene Spiegelman of RIPCO Real Estate and the Mango store on Fifth Avenue.
Gene Spiegelman of RIPCO Real Estate and the Mango store on Fifth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtey RIPCO Real Estate; Courtesy Mango

Spanish fashion retailer Mango will open its fourth New York City location at Millennium Partners1976 Broadway near Lincoln Center, the company announced.

The Barcelona-based retail brand signed a 10-year deal for 13,000 square feet on the ground floor of 1976 Broadway on the Upper West Side. Women’s Wear Daily first reported the story. Celebrities including Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez and Sienna Miller have all been seen wearing the brand. 

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk’s DOGE Ditches 100 Government Leases So Far

Asking rent for the retail space at 1976 Broadway was $350 per square foot, according to Ripco Real Estate broker Gene Spiegelman who, along with Doug Kleiman and Morgan Singer, represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal. 

“They’re very selective about their real estate,” Spiegelman said of Mango. “And Lincoln Square is a very solid, proven retail district in the city of New York. We have great retail neighbors including Zara, Pottery Barn, Gap, Equinox and AMC Theaters.”

1976 Broadway sits midblock between West 66th and West 67th streets. In its search for its fourth location, Mango was looking for a space with the appropriate square footage, in a prime location, that could accommodate a mid-2025 opening, Spiegelman added. 

“We are thrilled to continue executing on our expansion plans by increasing our footprint in New York City, one of the most important fashion locations in the world,” Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises for Mango, said in a statement announcing the new store. “This opening reaffirms our deep commitment to the U.S. market, a fundamental pillar in our global strategy.”

The fashion brand first took to the city in 2006 when it opened a SoHo store at 561 Broadway. It also has outposts at 711 Fifth Avenue and 20 Hudson Yards. And Mango plans to boost its presence around the country this year with the goal of opening 20 new shops in the U.S. in 2025.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

1976 Broadway, 20 Hudson Yards, 711 Fifth Avenue, Daniel López, Doug Kleiman, Gene Spiegelman, Katie Holmes, Morgan Singer, Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller, AMC Theaters, Equinox, Gap, Mango, Pottery Barn, Ripco Real Estate, Zara
Elon Musk and the Postal Square Building at 2 Massachusetts Avenue NE.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
Washington DC

Elon Musk’s DOGE Ditches 100 Government Leases So Far

By Nick Trombola
One Grand Central and Thomas Durels, executive vice president real estate for Empire State Realty Trust.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Fintech Firm iCapital Expands to 220K SF at One Grand Central Place

By Isabelle Durso
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and 345 Hudson Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Google Looks to Sublease 165K-SF Office at 345 Hudson Street

By Isabelle Durso