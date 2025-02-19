Spanish fashion retailer Mango will open its fourth New York City location at Millennium Partners’ 1976 Broadway near Lincoln Center, the company announced.

The Barcelona-based retail brand signed a 10-year deal for 13,000 square feet on the ground floor of 1976 Broadway on the Upper West Side. Women’s Wear Daily first reported the story. Celebrities including Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez and Sienna Miller have all been seen wearing the brand.

Asking rent for the retail space at 1976 Broadway was $350 per square foot, according to Ripco Real Estate broker Gene Spiegelman who, along with Doug Kleiman and Morgan Singer, represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal.

“They’re very selective about their real estate,” Spiegelman said of Mango. “And Lincoln Square is a very solid, proven retail district in the city of New York. We have great retail neighbors including Zara, Pottery Barn, Gap, Equinox and AMC Theaters.”

1976 Broadway sits midblock between West 66th and West 67th streets. In its search for its fourth location, Mango was looking for a space with the appropriate square footage, in a prime location, that could accommodate a mid-2025 opening, Spiegelman added.

“We are thrilled to continue executing on our expansion plans by increasing our footprint in New York City, one of the most important fashion locations in the world,” Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises for Mango, said in a statement announcing the new store. “This opening reaffirms our deep commitment to the U.S. market, a fundamental pillar in our global strategy.”

The fashion brand first took to the city in 2006 when it opened a SoHo store at 561 Broadway. It also has outposts at 711 Fifth Avenue and 20 Hudson Yards. And Mango plans to boost its presence around the country this year with the goal of opening 20 new shops in the U.S. in 2025.

