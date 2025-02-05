Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Virginia

Big NoVA Apartment Complex Sells for $237M

Boston-based DSF Group used $166 million in acquisition financing from M&T Realty Capital, Commercial Observer learned

By February 5, 2025 6:13 pm
reprints
DSF Group CEO Josh Solomon and Town Square at Mark Center in Alexandria, Va.
DSF Group CEO Josh Solomon and Town Square at Mark Center in Alexandria, Va. Photos: Courtesy DSF Group; Courtesy IPA

The value of a major multifamily property acquisition in Northern Virginia has been revealed, proving it to be one of the region’s largest commercial real estate deals in 2024 that didn’t involve a massive data center.

Boston-based investment firm DSF Group acquired Town Square at Mark Center, a 678-unit community at 1459 North Beauregard Street in Alexandria, Va., for $237 million, or nearly $350,000 per unit, from an affiliate of Equity Residential (EQR). The Business Journals first reported the sale price. 

SEE ALSO: Greystar Sells Downtown San Diego Residential Plaza for $309M

M&T Realty Capital provided $165.9 million in acquisition financing to DSF Group for the sale, Commercial Observer learned last week, though the sale price was not disclosed at the time.

Town Square at Mark Center sits near the Winkler Botanical Preserve just north of Interstate 395. The gated complex offers units ranging from 707-square-foot one bedrooms, priced about $2,000 per month, to 1,240-square-foot three-bedrooms, which rent for $3,225 per month, according to Apartments.com.

While clearly one of the largest multifamily sales in the region in recent memory, the purchase is still overshadowed in terms of price by Bridge Investment Group’s roughly $250 million purchase in October of the Dulles Green Apartments, an 806-unit complex in Herndon, Va.

DSF Group’s deal for Town Square at Mark Center also closed around the same time as three other large multifamily sales in the DMV in December, exemplifying demand in the region. Mesirow paid $175.1 million for a 412-unit property in Tysons, Va.; Pembroke paid $158.3 million for a 267-unit property in Arlington; and Griffis Residential spent $115.3 million on a 229-unit building in Bethesda, Md. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1459 North Beauregard Street, Town Square at Mark Center, Winkler Botanical Preserve, DSF Group, Equity Residential, M&T Realty Capital
Park 12 - The Collection in Downtown San Diego.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
California

Greystar Sells Downtown San Diego Residential Plaza for $309M

By Nick Trombola
North Bay Village.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

BH Group Pays $84M for Aging Waterfront Rental Buildings on North Bay Village

By Julia Echikson
Shimon Shkury, president and founder of Ariel Property, and a sign promoting an affordable housing project.
Investments & Sales  ·  Research & Analysis
New York City

NYC’s Real Estate Market Is Going From ‘Defense to Offense’ in 2025

By Amanda Schiavo