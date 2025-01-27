DSF Group Secures $166M Acquisition Loan for NoVA Multifamily Complex

The train of high-dollar multifamily deals in Northern Virginia is picking up steam with DSF Group’s nine-figure deal for a sprawling housing complex in Alexandria.

The Boston-based investment firm secured $165.9 million in acquisition financing for Town Square at Mark Center, a 678-unit multifamily community just west of Interstate 395. M&T Bank (MTB) provided the agency financing, Commercial Observer has learned. An affiliate of Equity Residential (EQR) previously owned the property, according to property records.

DSF plans to renovate the complex at 1459 North Beauregard Street, which is currently 98 percent leased. Institutional Property Advisors’ Capital Markets team in Los Angeles, led by Cameron Chalfant and Brian Eisendrath, announced and originated the financing on behalf of DSF, but declined to disclose the value of the acquisition.

“Despite a rising Treasury environment, achieving 70 percent [loan-to-value ratio] along with a 35-year amortization helped the DSF Group achieve its targeted return metrics,” Eisendrath said in a statement.

DSF’s deal for Town Square at Mark Center is just the latest multifamily trade in NoVA pushing well past the $100 million mark. Earlier this month, Sentinel Real Estate paid $167.3 million for the 411-unit Brentford at the Mile complex in Tysons, alongside a 386-unit complex in Gaithersburg, Md., (about 20 miles north of the Tysons property) for $150 million.

In late 2024, meanwhile, Mesirow and Pembroke each spent $175.1 million and $158.3 million on multifamily properties in Tysons and Arlington, respectively.

