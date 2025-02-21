Darcy Stacom and Wendy Silverstein, both veterans of New York City real estate, have teamed up to launch StacomSilverstein, a new real estate advisory firm based in the city.

Stacom made a name for herself as CBRE (CBRE)’s top investment sales broker and earned the nickname the “Queen of Skyscrapers,” but left the firm last year to launch her own Stacom CRE. Meanwhile, Silverstein founded Gapview Ventures in January 2023 and was executive vice president and co-head of acquisitions for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) from 1998 to 2015.

“[Wendy and I] just had a realization that right now in the market there is a need for our combined skills and experience,” Stacom told Commercial Observer.

Together, Stacom and Silverstein (no relation to well-known developer Larry Silverstein) will lead StacomSilverstein and work with clients “seeking an unconflicted, strategic adviser providing outstanding execution capabilities across a wide range of transactions,” according to the Friday announcement.

“The last year has been both challenging and rewarding, and I’ve thought about how to expand and grow my business,” Stacom said in a statement. “I cannot think of a better partner to join forces with than Wendy. Her expertise in finance and investment complements my background in capital markets perfectly. Together, we’re poised to provide a level of strategic advisory that’s truly unique in the marketplace.”

StacomSilverstein will handle acquisitions, dispositions, debt and equity capital markets, restructuring, and investing, according to the announcement.

“Darcy’s reputation as the best broker in New York is well earned, and it is an incredible opportunity to work alongside her, bringing our expertise and experience together to serve the diverse needs of our clients,” Silverstein said in a statement. “Though we are a boutique firm, with our networks and talents combined, we are building a powerhouse firm that can navigate the most complex transactions.”

And it seems StacomSilverstein will already have a client in Vornado, whose CEO Steve Roth said in a statement that Stacom and Silverstein will be “getting many important and complex assignments from us.”

Stacom spent more than two decades at CBRE and has been behind some massive deals during her time there, including the $2.8 billion sale of the General Motors Building in 2008 and Google’s $2.4 billion purchase of Chelsea Market in 2018.

