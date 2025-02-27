Investments & Sales
Florida

Crunch Fitness Founder Sells Miami Offices for $24M

By February 27, 2025 1:35 pm
reprints
Doug Levine and The Wynwood Sky at 1900 Northeast Miami Court.
Doug Levine and The Wynwood Sky at 1900 Northeast Miami Court. PHOTOS: Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com; Gridline Properties

Doug Levine, the founder of Crunch Fitness, is slimming down his Miami portfolio, having sold the office component of a mixed-use building in Wynwood for $23.5 million.

Family office G Wealth Management acquired The Wynwood Sky, which features 43,559 square feet of rentable office space on the top two floors at 1900 Northeast Miami Court, on the southern edge of Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Tenants include Monster Energy Drink, Touchland and Aroma360.

SEE ALSO: Spear Street Buys SoHo Parking Garage Turned Office Building for $40M

Jason Abitbol of Apex Commercial represented G Wealth Management in the transaction.

In June, Levine put the property on the market for $27.9 million, according to Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff of Dwntwn Realty Advisors, who represented Levine’s Big Move Properties

This year, the office component, which is fully leased, is expected to generate $2.3 million in revenue and nearly $2 million in net operating income.

In 2018, Levine purchased the three-story building, which functioned as a warehouse at the time, for $10.5 million, and converted it into a mixed-use property. Two years later, the Miami Beach-based investor sold the ground-floor retail space to Los Angeles-based investor Mark Markos for $7.5 million.

Levine, who sold Crunch Fitness in 2001, has invested heavily in Wynwood and owns sites near the Wyn 545 office building. Last year, he also sold three low-rise buildings, part of a 0.7-acre assemblage at 2328 North Miami Avenue, for $23.5 million.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

1900 Northeast Miami Court, Devlin Marinoff, Jason Abitbol, The Wynwood Sky, Tony Arellano, Apex Commercial, Big Move Properties, Crunch Fitness, Dwntwn Realty Advisors, G Wealth Management
165 Mercer Street.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Spear Street Buys SoHo Parking Garage Turned Office Building for $40M

By Isabelle Durso
City Urban Realty's Michael Alvandi and Harry Hochman, and 244 West 72nd Street.
Investments & Sales
New York City

City Urban Realty Buys 244 West 72nd Street for $40M

By Amanda Schiavo
Family piggy bank, white ceramic piggy bank on stack coins on white wood table, saving money, financial planning.
Capital Markets  ·  Investments & Sales
New York City

Banks Teaming With Property Owners More on Mezzanine Loans for Projects

By Andrew Coen