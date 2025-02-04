Community Healthcare Network Takes 12K SF at 44 West 28th Street

Community Healthcare Network (CHN), which provides primary care, mental health and social services across New York City, will move its administrative offices about three blocks away in NoMad.

CHN signed a 10-year lease for 12,083 square feet on the entire fifth floor of Stellar Management’s 44 West 28th Street, according to tenant broker Denham Wolf Real Estate Services.

The deal will be a relocation of CHN’s administrative headquarters, which are currently nearby at 60 Madison Avenue, according to its website. CHN will move into its office in the fall, the brokerage said.

“These are challenging times for health care providers serving New Yorkers in need,” CHN CEO Robert Hayes said in a statement. “Community Healthcare Network turns no patient away, period. This new long-term lease shows our commitment to our communities, come hell or federal budget attacks. We will be around.”

Denham Wolf declined to provide the asking rent, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown South averaged $78.10 per square foot in January.

Denham Wolf’s Lauren Davis and Cameron Tuttle brokered the deal for the tenant, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Caroline Merck, Jacob Rosenthal, Stephen Siegel, Arkady Smolyansky, Brett Shannon and Conor Krup represented the landlord.

“It is always rewarding to help organizations like CHN,” Davis said in a statement. “We are proud to support their mission and ensure they have the right space to continue their important work in the community.”

A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CHN, which is the largest network of community health centers in New York City, has more than 10 other locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens, according to its website.

Jeremy Campbell, general counsel for Stellar Management, said in a statement that the landlord is “excited to welcome CHN” to its building as “a wonderful nonprofit.”

Other tenants of the 16-story building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas include leasing-to-own service Kafene, technology company ButterflyMX and artificial intelligence-backed communications platform Aircall.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.