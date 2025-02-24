Family Membership Club Cocoon Opens 14K-SF Upper West Side Location

Family membership club Cocoon has opened a location on the Upper West Side, its second outpost in New York City.

Cocoon, which operates clubhouses designed as social and learning spaces for families, signed a 12-year lease for 13,900 square feet on the entire basement, mezzanine and ground floor of World Wide Holdings’ 408 Columbus Avenue, according to tenant broker Nomad Group. Asking rent was $110 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Retail Leasing in Manhattan Rallied in the Second Half of 2024

“Working alongside Cocoon has been an incredible experience for Nomad Group,” Nomad’s Matthew DeRose, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with William Janetschek and Luis Ramirez, said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “Their steadfast commitment to creating safe and enriching play spaces for New York’s growing families is truly remarkable.

“We are honored to have facilitated their expansion to the Upper West Side and are eager to witness the positive impact they will have on local communities,” DeRose added. “Cocoon’s mission aligns closely with ours, and we are eager to assist them in expanding their unique concept to additional neighborhoods throughout New York City.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s Andrew Taub and Ross Berkowitz represented the landlord in the deal. Spokespeople for Cocoon and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

The Upper West Side spot will be Cocoon’s second location after the club debuted at a roughly 18,000-square-foot clubhouse in Tribeca at 316 Greenwich Street, according to its website.

Cocoon opened its new Upper West Side spot across the street from the American Museum of Natural History earlier this month, Nomad said.

The building, which has an alternate address of 101 West 79th Street, is also known as the Park Belvedere, a 34-story residential building with approximately 165 units, according to StreetEasy.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.