Investments & Sales
California

Footwear Tenant Buys New SoCal Warehouse for $100M

By February 3, 2025 4:05 pm
reprints
Jon Pharris, president of CapRock, and West Valley Logistics.
Jon Pharris, president of CapRock, and West Valley Logistics. PHOTOS: Courtesy CapRock; Courtesy Stream Realty

A footwear company acquired a new industrial building in Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley for its corporate headquarters in the latest example of warehouse users making deals to own their facilities.

CapRock Partners sold the 269,780-square-foot Class A distribution building on 12.5 acres at 4200 Valley Boulevard in Walnut, Calif., for $99.9 million, records show. An entity that shares an address with footwear company Pleaser USA acquired the development, named West Valley Logistics, that was completed in December 2024.

SEE ALSO: NYU Buys Hebrew Union College’s NoHo Campus for $76M

Stream Realty PartnersMatt Moore, Wes Hunnicutt and Michael Torres represented CapRock Partners on the deal, and said the transaction was one of the largest purchases by a tenant user in Los Angeles County in the last two years.

“While the leasing market in east San Gabriel Valley remains sluggish, we are witnessing increased demand from owner-occupiers for quality building acquisitions,” Hunnicutt said in a statement. “West Valley Logistics represents a Class A building in a prime location that will be very difficult to duplicate in the future with increased building regulations.”

The development, including 10,000 square feet of office space, was designed by Douglas Franz Architects and constructed by Fulcrum Construction.

“In 2024, we observed a resurgence of the owner-user buyer profile in Southern California’s industrial real estate market as companies began acquiring premium facilities that support their business operations,” CapRock’s Taylor Arnett said.

Mike Hartel and Nick Velasquez of Colliers (CIGI) represented the buyer.

Including its pipeline, CapRock’s portfolio totals 19 million square feet of industrial space.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

4200 Valley Boulevard, Matt Moore, Michael Torres, Mike Hartel, Nick Velasquez, Taylor Arnett, Wes Hunnicutt, West Valley Logistics, CapRock Partners, Colliers, Douglas Franz Architects, Fulcrum Construction, Stream Realty Partner
Martin Dorph, Executive Vice President at New York University and 1 West 4th Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

NYU Buys Hebrew Union College’s NoHo Campus for $76M

By Isabelle Durso
Igal Haimov and an aerial view of Miami Beach, Fla.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

Haimov Family Completes Assemblage of Miami Beach Block

By Julia Echikson
Spencer Rose, managing principal at the Palisades Group, Terence Kim of Cross Ocean Partners, and The Park Calabasas at 4500 Park Granada, Calabasas, Calif.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
California

JV Buys Calabasas Office Campus at Discount for $69M

By Nick Trombola