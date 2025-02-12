Atherea Natural Market to Open First Grocery Store in Union Square

A brand-new grocery store, Atherea Natural Market, will open its first location west of Union Square this summer.

Atherea, which will sell natural, organic and high-quality foods, has leased 8,644 square feet at the base of TF Cornerstone’s the Victoria, a 22-story residential building at 7 East 14th Street, according to the landlord.

“Atherea Natural Market is a fantastic addition to the vibrant retail landscape along 14th Street, where it will undoubtedly thrive amid the neighborhood’s energy and popularity,” Steve Gonzalez, vice president of retail leasing at TF Cornerstone, said in a statement. “We’re excited to expand health and wellness options within our retail portfolio both for residents and visitors alike with its arrival at the Victoria.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from Cushman & Wakefield found retail rents in the Flatiron District and around Union Square averaged $340 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Verada Retail’s Nathaniel Mallon, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Brendan Thrapp, added that Atherea “can’t wait to be part of the community” in Union Square.

Winick Realty Group’s Steven Baker, Daniyel Cohen and Thomas Galo represented the landlord. A spokesperson for Winick Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Atherea, which was designed to “meet the needs of health-conscious consumers,” will offer freshly prepared meals, grab-and-go options and catering, according to TF Cornerstone.

“We are honored and excited to open our first brick-and-mortar location within a TF Cornerstone building,” a spokesperson for Atherea said in a statement. “We anticipate establishing meaningful connections with our customers and can’t wait to serve the Union Square community.”

Current tenants of the building on West 14th Street between Union Square West and Fifth Avenue include sandwich shop Subway, tattoo shop Live By The Sword Tattoo and gourmet grocery store Garden of Eden. It’s unclear whether Atherea will replace Garden of Eden in its space.

Built in 1964, the Victoria was converted into co-op housing in 1986 and comprises 496 units divided between two residential wings, TF Cornerstone said.

Apartments at the building rent for between $2,100 per month for a studio and $9,950 per month for a three-bedroom unit, according to StreetEasy.

