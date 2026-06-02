Epilepsy Foundation Takes 4K SF at GFP’s 322 Eighth Avenue

The Epilepsy Foundation of Metropolitan New York (EFMNY), a nonprofit advocacy organization offering services to people with epilepsy, has signed a 10-year lease for 3,818 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 322 Eighth Avenue in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, the landlord announced Tuesday.

EFMNY will occupy a portion of the 21-story building’s second floor and will relocate 3.3 miles from 40 Exchange Place, another GFP property in the Financial District. Allen Gurevich and Matthew Colavita of GFP represented both the landlord and the tenant in the deal.

“As one of the leading landlords to nonprofit organizations in New York City, GFP is proud to welcome EFMNY to 322 Eighth Avenue,” Gurevich said in a statement. “We understand the unique needs of mission-driven organizations, and we’re committed to providing spaces that not only function operationally but also support their ability to engage with the communities they serve and grow their impact.”

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.15 per square foot in May, according to Colliers’ monthly Manhattan office report.

“As we continue to expand our reach across New York, our new space represents far more than a relocation — it’s an investment in the individuals and families we serve every day,” Bessida Ouedraogo, executive director of EFMNY, said in a statement. “The new office will enhance our ability to deliver critical services, education and support while creating a welcoming, accessible environment that strengthens our connection to the broader community.”

322 Eighth Avenue sits at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 26th Street. Built in 1925, it spans 185,000 square feet, with a tenant roster including weather forecast service AccuWeather, contractor Promethean Builders and college social events app DoorList.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.