Only 20 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Austin, a secluded and picturesque new community of Four Seasons luxury residences is further along its path to completion.

Lincoln Property Company and Austin Capital Partners’ Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin just secured $870 million in construction financing — representing one of the largest construction loans for a residential project in Texas, Commercial Observer can first report.

The loan, provided by Tyko Capital, will finance the very first purely residential private resort under the Four Seasons brand, which has constructed stand-alone residences in the past, but never a private resort community — until now.

Sitting atop a 380-foot hill, the new resort spans 210 acres with nearly a mile of shoreline along Lake Austin. When construction is completed, the resort will include luxury private residences, 28 villa lots, a marina with 50 boat slips, and an amenity-rich private club.

The resort’s residences will offer unobstructed views over the lake and also Downtown Austin. Two thousand acres of open green space — that residents can explore via several nature trails— surround the resort, but Downtown Austin is also only 7 miles away.

Residences start at $4.6 million, according to the project’s website.

“Lincoln Property Company and Austin Capital Partners are building something exceptional on this irreplaceable site,” Adi Chugh, founder and CEO of Tyko Capital, said in a statement. “Austin has become one of the most compelling residential markets in the country, attracting high-net-worth families seeking the caliber of living that Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin delivers.”

In a video describing the resort’s conception, Jonathan Coon, partner at Austin Capital Partners, said the site held three components that were rare on Lake Austin: views, privacy and security, and boat slips. Coon said the ability to combine all three factors in a single location was an opportunity that could not be missed.

The resort’s amenities will be open only to its residents, and include a lake clubhouse and private marina. Its upper clubhouse will include Café Boulud Lake Austin by famed chef Daniel Boulud, with Boulud also curating all food and beverage offerings across the property. There will be a private theater, a sports lounge, a spa and wellness club, an 82-foot indoor pool, a 300-foot infinity-edge pool, and a working produce farm.

As such, the Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is envisioned to be a place for its residents to live, work and play without ever having to get in a car — unless they want to pop into Downtown Austin, that is.

“This financing moves Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin from vision to construction,” Coon said. “We set out to create an unparalleled private resort on Lake Austin. With Tyko, Lincoln, Four Seasons and our construction partners, we are now focused on delivering that promise to our homeowners and club members.”

Lissoni & Partners is the interior designer, with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts managing the property.

Adelaide Real Estate, Cobalt Equities and JLL advised on the construction financing.

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com.