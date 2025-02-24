A joint venture between InLight Real Estate Partners and Ares Management (ARES) Real Estate has nabbed $82.3 million of construction financing to develop an industrial project in Jacksonville, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan on the sponsorship’s planned Eastport Logistics Park development, just west of Interstate 295 in Jacksonville and 10 miles from the Port of Jacksonville.

“This transaction will facilitate the development of modern Class A logistics product in a growing port-adjacent market with significant tenant demand,” Eric Cohen, managing director and head of debt originations at Affinius Capital, said in a statement.

Located at 3525 Imeson Road, the 890,000-square-foot first phase of Eastport Logistics Park will comprise four buildings, 418 trailer parking stalls, and 691 parking spaces for cars. The first building is slated for completion in early 2026.

InLight and Ares acquired 136 acres for the development of the logistics park last year for an undisclosed amount. A second phase of the project will consist of three buildings spanning 854,880 square feet, with construction estimated to be complete by the end of 2026, according to InLight.

Officials at Inlight did not immediately return a request for comment. Ares declined to comment.

