Activate Games Inks 15K-SF Lease at 24 Union Square East

Interactive arcade Activate Games pressed start on its first New York City location at the S. Klein Family-owned 24 Union Square East, Commercial Observer has learned.

Activate signed a “long-term” lease for 14,812 square feet on a portion of the ground floor and the entire second floor of the 160,000 square-foot office tower, landlord representative Newmark (NMRK) told Commercial Observer.

SEE ALSO: PatientPoint and Centric Brands Sign Leases at 19 West 34th Street

Asking rents for the areas Activate will occupy are $350 per square foot for the ground-floor space and $95 per square foot for the second-floor space, according to Newmark.

“Union Square East has seen a huge resurgence over the past few years, with many new restaurants, quick-service food tenants and national retailers opening, including brand-new flagship stores from Target and Petco,” Newmark’s Jeffrey Roseman, who represented the S. Klein Family with Drew Weiss, said in a statement. “Activate will be a welcome addition to this stretch of Union Square for many years to come.”

Alongside Newmark, Resolution Real Estate Partners acted as a consultant for the building’s ownership.

Chandler Slate and Sherry Chera of Tri State Commercial Realty represented Activate in the deal. Tri State did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Patrons of Activate Games compete in interactive and sometimes physical challenges that include jumping, climbing and problem-solving, with varying levels of difficulty. The arcade has outposts across the globe, including a one in New Jersey at American Dream mall.

From 1912 until the 1970s, 24 Union Square East was home to the original location of the S. Klein department store. Other retailers that have called the storefront home include furniture retailers Raymour & Flanigan and Toys R Us. Tenants of the office tower include the law firm Eisenberg & Baum and media company Well+Good.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.