Development  ·  Construction
Florida

Vizcaya Capital Lands $25M to Build Boutique Office in Miami’s Coconut Grove

By January 14, 2025 1:11 pm
reprints
An aerial photo of Coconut Grove, Fla.
An aerial photo of Coconut Grove, Fla. PHOTO: Getty Images

Vizcaya Capital secured a $25.2 million construction loan from the City National Bank of Florida for a boutique office building in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, property records show.

The five-story development will house 34,856 square feet of office space at 2871 Oak Avenue, across the street from architecture firm Arquitectonica’s headquarters. The firm also drew up the plans for the office building. 

SEE ALSO: Joy Construction Plans 213-Unit Housing Development in the Bronx

Vizcaya Capital, which manages funds on behalf of high-net‐worth families based in South America, will occupy a portion of the office space. The firm bought the 12,000-square-foot lot in 2021 for $5 million, according to property records. (A representative for Vizcaya Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Office developments have become hot commodities in Coconut Grove, a wealthy, leafy neighborhood where many executives reside. The neighborhood at the end of 2024 boasted one of the lowest office vacancy rates in the city at 3.8 percent and one of the highest average asking rents at $71.15 a square foot, according to CBRE

In 2021, Related Group, Miami’s largest condo developer, completed a 10-story office building a block east, which serves as its headquarters. The building is also home to developer 13th Floor Investments and the Knight Foundation. In recent years, Michael Comras has added office components to CocoWalk and The Canopy, which helped revitalize the aging retail properties. 

But not all office properties have fared so well. The seven-story 3480 Main Highway office building is scheduled to be auctioned this month, after owner CGI Merchant Group defaulted on the mortgage even though the property is fully occupied, the South Florida Business Journal reported. 

Following interest rate hikes, a number of CGI Merchant Group’s properties have gone into foreclosure, including The Gabriel hotel in Downtown Miami and the former Trump Hotel in D.C.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Vizcaya Capital Building, Arquitectonica, City National Bank of Florida, Vizcaya Capital
Douglas Durst and Jody Durst of the Durst Organization, and 675 Third Avenue.
Development  ·  Investments & Sales
New York City

David Werner to Buy Durst’s 675 Third Avenue for $100M

By Isabelle Durso
Eli Weiss, principal at Joy Construction Corp., and 1545 Jerome Avenue, The Bronx.
Development  ·  Construction
New York City

Joy Construction Plans 213-Unit Housing Development in the Bronx

By Isabelle Durso
Rendering of Adept Ontario, a 384-unit mixed-use residential development in Ontario, Calif
Development  ·  Finance
California

Affinius Capital, Bank OZK Provide $107M Construction Financing in California

By Brian Pascus