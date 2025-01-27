Outerwear Maker S. Rothschild Renews 47K-SF Space at 1407 Broadway

A jacket and coat manufacturer has zipped up a deal to remain at its Garment District offices for another decade, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 135-year-old clothing maker S. Rothschild signed a 10-year renewal for its 47,000-square-foot space at Shorenstein Properties’ 1407 Broadway, according to tenant broker Cresa. Asking rent was $58 per square feet.

The manufacturer is known for producing outerwear for brands such as the French Connection, Via Spiga, Sean John, Rachel Roy and Izod, according to Cresa.

“For those of us who grew up around the world of fashion, S. Rothschild was an important contributor to the industry’s success in New York,” Cresa’s Peter Sabesan, who represented the tenant alongside Matthew Feigen, said in a statement. “With so much of Midtown occupied today by diverse industry sectors, it felt good to facilitate a renewal for an esteemed garment center brand that will be here for at least another decade!”

Shorenstein’s Bob Forman negotiated on behalf of the landlord in-house, but declined to comment.

S. Rothschild moved into the 43-story building between West 38th and West 39th streets in 2015. The property, which dates to the 1950s, is also occupied by software company Optimove, which signed a 10,343-square-foot sublease in October.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.