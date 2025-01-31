PR Firm Nicholas & Lence Renews 4K-SF Offices at 28 West 44th Street

Public relations firms Nicholas & Lence Communications will stay put at 28 West 44th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Nicholas & Lence signed a five-year renewal for its 4,000-square-foot offices in Suite 301 at 28 West 44th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was in the “mid-$60s” per square foot range, the source said.

Clients with Nicholas & Lence include free bike education program provider Bike New York, The Bronx Zoo’s annual holiday lights event, and Fordham University, according to the firm’s website.

The firm moved into APF Properties’ 28 West 44th Street in 2011. Nicholas & Lence was represented by Matthew Leon and Jake Leon of Newmark (NMRK). APF’s Kenneth Aschendorf handled things in-house for the landlord. Newmark declined to comment. AFP did not respond to a request for comment.

APF recently defaulted on a $155 million loan at 28 West 44th Street, a 22-story office building and the company’s headquarters, CO recently reported.

The Club Row building’s troubles started back in 2023 when WeWork filed for bankruptcy and was forced to vacate several of its leases, including at 28 West 44th Street. But this isn’t the only building where APF is facing trouble. The firm is in the midst of foreclosure proceedings at 25 West 45th Street, following the default on a $70 million loan in 2024.

Other tenants at 28 West 44th Street include mortgage investor Long Run Partners, recruiting and temp agency Noor Staffing and traveling nurse and health care staffing agency Nomad Health.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.