Williams Equities is starting the new year strong, having secured two lease renewals at 136 Madison Avenue covering nearly 37,000 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

Impact.com, a management platform that helps businesses maintain partnerships with influencers and other affiliates, has signed on for three more years on the 10th floor of the 17-story Midtown South office building. Impact will occupy 18,364 square feet, according to landlord Williams Equities.

The tenant was represented by CBRE (CBRE) broker Alex Leopold. While Colliers’ Andrew Roos, Michael Cohen, Jessica Verdi and Mac Roos handled it for the landlord. (Cohen is also a principal at Williams Equities.)

CBRE did not respond to requests for comment.

Additionally, Peter Pennoyer Architects has renewed its lease at 136 Madison Avenue. The 50-person firm, which was represented by broker David Rosenbloom of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), will remain in the building for 11 years, according to the landlord, and will likewise occupy 18,364 on the entire 11th floor. The same team at Colliers represented Williams Equities in the deal.

C&W did not respond to a request for comment.

“Companies continue to recognize the benefits of easily accessible and well-maintained boutique properties in Midtown South,” Roos, said in a statement shared with CO. “We value long-term relationships with our tenants, which is evident in the leasing we’ve accomplished at 136 Madison Avenue.”

Average asking rent for office space at 136 Madison Avenue, once known as the Backer Building, is $65 per square foot, according to a source close to these deals.

Other tenants of the building at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 31st Streetinclude Bernhardt Furniture, French clothing and accessories company Lacoste, and TV production company Jupiter Entertainment. All but one floor of the building is occupied, according to Williams Equities.

