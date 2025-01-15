Digital Identity Network ID.me Takes 4K SF at 3 Columbus Circle

Digital identity network ID.me is opening its first New York City office at 3 Columbus Circle.

ID.me, which allows users to verify their identity online, has signed a lease for 4,100 square feet at the 29-story Midtown office building, according to landlord The Moinian Group.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.53 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome ID.me to the property as the firm ushers in a new chapter in New York City,” Gregg Weisser, executive managing director at Moinian, said in a statement. “Joining an esteemed roster of businesses operating from the building, inclusive of our firm’s headquarters, we look forward to supporting ID.me’s future growth trajectory in the city.”

CBRE (CBRE)’s Liz Lash and Sinclair Li brokered the deal for the tenant, while Gregg Rothkin, Timothy Freydberg, Jared London, Hayden Pascal and Taylor Walker — also from CBRE — represented the landlord along with Weisser.

Spokespeople for ID.me and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal represents an entry into New York City for the Virginia-based ID.me, which was founded in 2010 and also has outposts in California and Florida, according to its LinkedIn page.

The firm will move into its new Midtown office during the first quarter of this year, Moinian said.

Tenants at the full-block 750,564-square-foot office and retail building between 57th and 58th streets near Central Park including Nordstrom, Chase Bank, Columbia University and investment firm Night Squared.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.