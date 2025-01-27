Global hospitality and lifestyle brand Grupo Gitano will open its first permanent U.S. restaurant in Lower Manhattan’s Seaport District this year.

The Mexico-based Grupo Gitano, which is known for its jungle-themed eateries, has signed a long-term lease for 13,605 square feet on two levels of Seaport Entertainment Group’s Pier 17, according to the landlord.

Grupo Gitano, which had previous pop-ups in SoHo and on Governors Island, is set to launch a permanent and year-round restaurant and club called Gitano NYC at the East River complex at 89 South Street, the company said.

“We are thrilled to introduce Grupo Gitano’s highly anticipated, exclusive to New York City, Gitano NYC to Pier 17,” Seaport Entertainment CEO Anton Nikodemus said in a statement.

“With its signature blend of Bohemian-inspired design, nightlife and modern Mexican cuisine, Gitano NYC is an outstanding addition to our collection of world-class waterfront restaurants, offering stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the New York City skyline,” Nikodemus added.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Cushman & Wakefield found retail rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $233 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Seaport Entertainment and Grupo Gitano did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Seaport Entertainment took over the entire South Street Seaport from Howard Hughes Corporation in August when it became a separate, publicly traded company, according to an announcement from the firm. Seaport Entertainment was formerly a subsidiary of Howard Hughes.

In addition to Pier 17, Seaport Entertainment’s portfolio includes 478,000 square feet of retail space in the Seaport District, a mixed-use development at 250 Water Street, and the Tin Building food hall.

Grupo Gitano, which is taking over its Pier 17 space from bar Kokos at Pearl Alley, recently opened a location in Dubai and operates a resort in Tulum, the New York Post reported. Its new Seaport spot will feature 30-foot-high ceilings and a disco ball, according to the Post.

Other tenants of the 300,000-square-foot Pier 17 include restaurants The Fulton and Carne Mare, music venue The Rooftop at Pier 17, television station ESPN and sportswear brand Nike.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.