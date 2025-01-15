Law firm Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and hedge fund Canyon Partners are making moves at Fisher Brothers’ Midtown office building at 1345 Avenue of the Americas.

In the largest deal, Ellenoff Grossman renewed its 40,600-square-foot lease for 11 years and expanded by 19,000 square feet in the process, giving it a total of 59,600 square feet across the entire 11th floor and part of the 10th floor of the 49-story office tower, according to the landlord.

Meanwhile, Canyon Partners, which invests across various asset classes, signed an 11-year lease for nearly 22,000 square feet on the 28th floor of the building, Fisher Brothers said. The deal seems to represent a relocation for the firm, whose website currently lists an address on the 30th floor of 1370 Avenue of the Americas.

The asking rents in both deals were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.53 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Canyon Partners to 1345 Avenue of the Americas and are dedicated to fostering the continued growth of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole’s presence in Manhattan,” Kenneth Fisher, partner at Fisher Brothers, said in a statement. “1345 Avenue of the Americas offers best-in-class amenities that consistently attract a prestigious roster of global firms.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s Timothy Gibson, William Levitsky and John Cilmi brokered the deal for Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, while JLL (JLL)’s Cynthia Wasserberger and Michael Pallas represented Canyon Partners.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Howard Fiddle, Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Ben Joseph, William Iacovelli and Charles Laginestra, along with Fisher Brothers’ Marc Packman and Clark Briffel, brokered both deals for the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Canyon Partners, JLL and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fisher Brothers and J.P. Morgan completed $120 million worth of renovations at the office building between West 54th and West 55th streets in 2021, including a new lobby, an amenity floor, a wellness center and hybrid meeting spaces, according to the landlord.

Other tenants of the 1.9 million-square-foot building include shared office space provider Virgo Business Centers, New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange and law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, which signed New York City’s largest office lease in 2023 at 765,000 square feet.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.